The article includes the protesters demands to release all of the videos, a DOJ investigation, accountability for officers whose cameras were not turned on and repeal of House bill 972. Rev. Barber and the NAACP are urging the establishment of Federal standards for the use of lethal force by law enforcement.
Via @WRAL: NAACP releases list of demands in response to Charlotte shooting
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Sep 26, 2016 5:27 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment