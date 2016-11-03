These are not the same counties that are now in Federal Court related to voter registration. These are historically counties with a high number of Democrat and minority voters. Every county election board has a majority of GOP members , because the current Governor is a Republican. The election boards have continued their attempts to make it harder for groups who are likely to vote for Democrats to vote.
Justice Department sending in staff to NC voting sites
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Nov 3, 2016 2:46 PM
